Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.24% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

