Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CGEN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $976.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Compugen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 367,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

