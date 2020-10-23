Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.
CGEN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $976.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $19.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Compugen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 367,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
