Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYND. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

