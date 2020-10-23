BidaskClub Upgrades American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Buy

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

