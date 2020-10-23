BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

BNTX opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion and a PE ratio of -76.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

