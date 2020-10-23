X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE XYF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

