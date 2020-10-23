Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. Quidel has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares in the company, valued at $105,546,680.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quidel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 96.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.