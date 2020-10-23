Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

