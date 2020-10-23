Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.81.

Shares of ALXN opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

