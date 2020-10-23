Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

