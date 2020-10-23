Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anpac Bio-Medical Science in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of ANPC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

