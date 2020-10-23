Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anpac Bio-Medical Science in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of ANPC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

X Financial Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
X Financial Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Triumph Group Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Triumph Group Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Quidel Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Quidel Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades International Business Machines to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades International Business Machines to Sell
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report