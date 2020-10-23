Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

