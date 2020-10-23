Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARDX. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

ARDX opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $471.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

