Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

NYSE CLR opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 3.48.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

