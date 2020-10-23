Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) Insider Michael Cunningham Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) insider Michael Cunningham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,587.67).

Michael Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Cunningham acquired 20,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 million and a PE ratio of -28.61. Surface Transforms plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.98 ($0.71).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

