Nick Wiles Buys 24 Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £120.72 ($157.72).

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 493.33 ($6.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 623.92. Paypoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Paypoint in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paypoint from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 885.60 ($11.57).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

