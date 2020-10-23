B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 387,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

