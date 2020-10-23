Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

