Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Argo Group Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Argo Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at $272,000.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

