David John Wilson Sells 50,000 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David John Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 938 ($12.26), for a total value of £469,000 ($612,751.50).

LON GBG opened at GBX 889 ($11.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.65. GB Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 982 ($12.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GB Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.25 ($9.20).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.