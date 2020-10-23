Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.84) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $102.82 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

