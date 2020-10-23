KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $187.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

