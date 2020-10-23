KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $187.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

