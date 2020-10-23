Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NYSE:CLR opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 3.48.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

