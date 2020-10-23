Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 5 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,562 ($59.60), for a total value of £228.10 ($298.01).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,563.50 ($59.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,758.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,458.40. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,830 ($63.10).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

