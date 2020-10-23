Canaccord Genuity Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$17.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.70% from the company’s previous close.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K stock opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.