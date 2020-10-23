Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.82.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$141.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.24. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

