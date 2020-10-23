National Bank Financial Increases Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$168.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.82.

TSE IFC opened at C$141.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.24.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

