Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

HCG opened at C$23.68 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.17.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.96 million. Analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 3.3612833 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

