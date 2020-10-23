Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.07 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 121.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

