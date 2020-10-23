TD Securities Increases First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

FN opened at C$33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$44.95.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2769405 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

