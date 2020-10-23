Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

EFN opened at C$13.07 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 121.02.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

