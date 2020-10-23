Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Sell

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

