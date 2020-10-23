Roth Capital Lowers Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

LAC stock opened at C$14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.45. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$736,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

