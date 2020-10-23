StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

GASS stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

