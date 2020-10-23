Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

