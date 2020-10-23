Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given a C$37.50 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) has been assigned a C$37.50 price objective by analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on CU. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.25.
TSE CU opened at C$34.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.00.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.