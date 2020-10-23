Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given a C$37.50 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) has been assigned a C$37.50 price objective by analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CU. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.25.

TSE CU opened at C$34.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$25.25 and a 52 week high of C$42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

