DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.