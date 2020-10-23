Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 529,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

