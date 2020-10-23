Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795,722 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

