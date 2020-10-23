California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $528,000. State Street Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in California Water Service Group by 690.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

