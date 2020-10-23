Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 101.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 254,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 51.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 182,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

