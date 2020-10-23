IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $169.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock valued at $494,977,443 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.