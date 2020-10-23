Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of MBCN opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

