Contrasting Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips 66 and Sunoco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $109.56 billion 0.20 $3.08 billion $8.05 6.21 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.08

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phillips 66 and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 1 14 0 2.93 Sunoco 0 2 7 0 2.78

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.97%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $28.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Sunoco.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 -1.32% 8.76% 3.93% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Phillips 66 pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Sunoco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

