Analyzing Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) & Otis Worldwide (OTCMKTS:OTIS)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Otis Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 14 0 2.93 Otis Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Otis Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 4.95% 8.83% 2.83% Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Otis Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Aktiengesellschaft $98.01 billion 1.22 $5.84 billion $3.57 19.72 Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Summary

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft beats Otis Worldwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system. The company's Smart Infrastructure segment supplies and connects energy systems and building technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability; and supports customers to address technology shifts. Its Gas and Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, reciprocating engines, modular power supply and integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation; transmission products, systems, and solutions that enables multi-vendor and bidirectional flow of energy and information; and power transformers, high voltage switchgears and components, and direct current products. The company's Mobility segment provides passenger and freight transportation, such as rail vehicles, rail automation and electrification systems, road traffic technology, digital solutions, and related services; and mobility system services. Its Siemens Healthineers segment offers medical technology and software solutions; and clinical consulting and training. The company's Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbines; develops, constructs, and sells wind farms; and provides services for wind farms. Its Financial Services segment offers leasing solutions and equipment; and debt and equity investment products. It has partnership with Salesforce. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

