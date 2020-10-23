Contrasting Heritage Global (HGBL) & Its Peers

Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Heritage Global alerts:

59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global Competitors 1593 6224 10625 489 2.53

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global’s competitors have a beta of 4.97, indicating that their average stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million $3.90 million 11.93 Heritage Global Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 10.57

Heritage Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Heritage Global Competitors -22.64% -57.08% -27.94%

Summary

Heritage Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, and traditional asset disposition sales, as well as specialty financing solutions to investors in charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.