Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2021
Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

