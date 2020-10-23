Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

