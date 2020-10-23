Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.