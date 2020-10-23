Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

