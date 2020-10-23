Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

